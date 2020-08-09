Kendrick Nunn returns to NBA bubble for the Heat

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO – The Miami Heat continue to get healthier as the team gets closer to the Playoffs.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra said that Kendrick Nunn has returned to the NBA bubble.

Nunn left the bubble for personal reasons.

He’s now required to quarantine for a time determined by the league, before he can return to action.

Spoelstra also said that All-Stars Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic returned to practice.

Butler is dealing with a foot issue and Dragic rolled his ankle.

The New York Times is reporting that Butler plans to play Monday night against Indiana.

However, Spoelstra would not say if Butler or Dragic will be playing for the Heat.

Miami has three regular season games left, before the playoffs start next weekend.