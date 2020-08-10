Howard Schnellenberger recovering from a fall

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Legendary football coach Howard Schnellenberger is recovering from a fall.

According to Florida Atlantic University, Schnellenberger fell at his home in Boynton Beach and suffered a subdural hematoma.

He was in the hospital, but has been moved to a rehab/recovery center.

Beverlee Schnellenberger, his wife, said “Our prayers are for a full and speedy recovery. Howard has been working with a medical staff that has been my lifeline during a time that doesn’t permit visitation.”

Schnellenberger helped build the winning culture at the University of Miami, leading the Canes to their first National Title in 1983.

He later moved on to Louisville where he had succeed as well.

He coached one season (1995) at Oklahoma.

Schnellenberger was the first coach and architect of the football program at Florida Atlantic from 2001-2011.

He was also an assistant coach on the Miami Dolphins from 1970-1972, including the perfect season.