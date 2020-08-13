FIU to delay start of fall sports until Sept. 16

MIAMI – FIU will delay the start of Fall sports until September 16.

The President of the University Mark Rosenberg released the following statement: “The health and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff is our top priority. With this in mind, and based on the input from our FIU healthcare experts, the informed science surrounding Covid-19 and the current circumstances in our South Florida community, FIU will postpone all intercollegiate competitions through September 16. We are making this decision with an abundance of caution.”

Rosenberg added that the school is working with the Board of Trustees and Conference USA.

He encouraged every at FIU to practice social distancing, wash their hands, and wear a mask.