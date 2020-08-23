Inter Miami CF wins first ever game in home debut

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Inter Miami CF made history on Saturday night.

Inter Miami played their first ever home game, even though fans were not able to attend because of Covid-19.

Inter Miami beat Orlando City 3-2.

Rodolfo Pizarro scored the decisive third goal in the second half to lead Inter Miami to the franchise’s first win.

Owner David Beckham tried for years to bring soccer to South Florida.

Beckham was finally able to form an ownership group with Jorge Mas, and Inter Miami was born.

The team started their inaugural MLS season with an 0-5 record, including going 0-3 at the MLS Is Back tournament in Orlando.

However, on Saturday night, the team was able to turn their fortunes around and get the historic win.

Beckham was unable to attend the match.