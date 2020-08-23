Spoelstra says Dragic has grown into role as steward of Heat culture

ORLANDO – Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra had high praise for guard Goran Dragic on Sunday.

Spoelstra talked about Dragic as one of the leaders of the Heat.

After Saturday’s win over the Pacers, Dragic said he learned leadership from other Heat greats including Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and Udonis Haslem.

Spoelstra said Sunday, “I just think he’s gotten a lot more comfortable with his stature, not only in the league but with this organization.”

Spoelstra said that watching Dragic with his Slovenian National Team, “He is the vocal leader, the emotional leader, the leader by example. Then on many of his teams in the NBA and with us, he was the leader by example. As he has gotten much more comfortable in our culture, he is now becoming a steward of the culture much like CB, and Dwyane, and UD before.”

Spoelstra called it a beautiful evolution to see in Dragic and that Dragic has such great leadership qualities because he can communicate and connect with any type of personality.

The Heat lead the Pacers 3-0 and will hope to end the series on Monday at 6:30 p.m.