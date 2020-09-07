Turnover chain back for the Hurricanes, will be sanitized between uses

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – It is finally game week for the Miami Hurricanes.

The Canes kickoff the season on Thursday night at 8 against the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

Head Coach Manny Diaz addressed reporters on Monday.

Diaz said, “The credit’s got to go to our players who have been remarkable in the way that they’ve taken care of each other, taken care of themselves and really since June 15 when we started coming back on campus. The way they’ve protected the team and each other.”

Diaz says the combination of the care his players has taken and the school administration has given Miami a chance to even play, despite Covid-19.

Diaz said, “Our guys are excited to go play. The fact that we will have some fans at Hard Rock Stadium. We didn’t know that we’d have any, we didn’t know that we’d be at Hard Rock Stadium.”

Diaz said the dynamics of team are more important this season. He said while it’s always said that teams are counting on each other, with Covid-19, it’s more tangible.

When the Canes force a turnover this season, the turnover chain will be back.

Diaz said, “It’ll be a little bit different, as it is every year. It’s not a turnover mask, which would’ve made some sense this year. We weren’t thinking ahead in time.”

Diaz said turnovers make a huge difference in games, particularly openers.

Diaz said the chain will be wiped down after every use.