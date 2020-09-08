Heat get second chance at closing out Bucks

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Miami leads series 3-1

GAME 5: Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., TNT

LINE: Heat -2.5; over/under is 216

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat look to clinch the series over the Milwaukee Bucks in game five of the Eastern Conference second round. The Bucks won the last matchup 118-115. Khris Middleton scored 36 points to lead Milwaukee to the victory and Bam Adebayo recorded 26 points in the loss for Miami.

The Bucks have gone 37-7 against Eastern Conference teams. Milwaukee is the best team in the Eastern Conference with 18 fast break points led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 6.

The Heat are 30-13 in Eastern Conference play. Miami is second in the Eastern Conference with 25.9 assists per game led by Jimmy Butler averaging 6.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Middleton is averaging 20.9 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Bucks. Brook Lopez is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Duncan Robinson leads the Heat averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers, while scoring 13.5 points per game and shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc. Goran Dragic is averaging 18.9 points and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games for Miami.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Bucks: Averaging 113 points, 47.3 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points on 43.4% shooting.

Heat: Averaging 113.3 points, 44.5 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.9 points on 45.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (undisclosed).

Heat: KZ Okpala: out (personal), Chris Silva: out (groin).