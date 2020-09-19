Pogacar crushes Roglic to take grip on Tour de France title

LA PLANCHE DES BELLES FILLES – In an incredible climax to the Tour de France, Tadej Pogacar crushed his fellow Slovenian, Primoz Roglic, in the last stage Saturday before the finish in Paris.

The win all but guarantees that he’ll become the youngest post-World War II winner of cycling’s showcase race.

“Unbelievable, unbelievable,” the 21-year-old Pogacar said after Roglic labored to the finish, no longer in the race lead.

Pogacar not only secured the yellow jersey in the time trial, he won the stage too. Roglic, who had started with a 57 second lead over Pogacar, could manage no better than fifth.

___

More Tour de France coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/TourdeFrance and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports