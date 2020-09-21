Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo helping families in need prepare for back to school

MIAMI – Miami Heat all-star center Bam Adebayo is focused on getting the Heat past the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, but Adebayo is also making sure to help give back to those in need as kids head back to school.

Bam is hosting his 2nd annual Back to School drive this week, but this year’s event will be held virtually.

Adebayo has already donated 500 backpacks in North Carolina, where he grew up, and is now set to help feed 500 families in his current home of South Florida.

Those two communities are near and dear to his heart and a big part of his BBB (Bam, Books and Brotherhood) Foundation.

As part of his donations of meals to local families in Miami, Adebayo has teamed up with different foundations that focus on helping single parent homes. Adebayo was raised by his mom, Marilyn, and often credits her love and support as the reason for his success.

Fans can help in the drive and effort this week, as the Heat center is inviting all smartphone users to play against him in a game of virtual reality Horse on HorseLegends.org in an effort to raise awareness for his Back to School drive. Those virtual games will run from Tuesday through Sunday.

Bam, along with partners Snapcrack and Champs Sports, will donate a meal or a backpack in honor of every user that beats Bam in the game of Horse.

Adebayo explains, “I believe now more than ever, we have to continue to give back, raise awareness, and ask for the help of others in doing so - that’s a united front.”

His foundation pledges to inspire and encourage today’s underserved youth about the means of success and to support and guide our youth through opportunities and education.