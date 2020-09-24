Tyler Herro currently top selling jersey in NBA

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – NBA fans are taking notice of Heat rookie Tyler Herro.

Sports merchandise company Fanatics is reporting that Herro became the top-selling NBA player.

Herro was spectacular in the Heat’s 112-109 win over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The 20-year-old out of Kentucky scored a career-high 37 points.

No. 14 has been consistently good throughout the Playoffs, scoring double figures in each of his first 13 NBA Playoff Games.

The only other rookies to achieve that accomplishment were Elgin Baylor in 1959 and Alvan Adams in 1976.

Herro and the Heat will look to advance to the NBA Finals on Friday. Miami leads the Celtics 3-1 in their best of 7 series.