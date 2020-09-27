King throws 2 TD passes as Miami routs Florida State 52-10

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – D’Eriq King threw for 267 yards and two touchdowns in three quarters and No. 12 Miami beat Florida State 52-10 on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

Cam’Ron Harris and Don Chaney scored twice and Brevin Jordan and Dee Wiggins each caught touchdown passes for Miami (3-0).

Miami scored touchdowns on its five possessions and built a 35-point lead at halftime. The margin of victory was the largest for Miami in the series since a 47-0 rout in 1976, the first season of Bobby Bowden’s 34-year coaching career at Florida State.

Next up for the Hurricanes is a trip to ACC powerhouse Clemson on Oct. 10 after a bye week.

The Seminoles (0-2) were without head coach Mike Norvell, who tested positive for coronavirus and remained in Tallahassee under quarantine. Assistant Chris Thomsen served as head coach.