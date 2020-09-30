These Heat fans truly have their heads in the game for NBA Finals

MIAMI – Jorge Iser is no stranger to festive follicles.

“I’ve done purple, had like a half cheetah, half tiger ... we did the Joker,” he said.

Wednesday, though, it was a Heat vs. Lakers cut and color taking center cabeza as the NBA Finals were set to begin.

“Why not?” Iser said as he had his hair done at Mister C Barbershop in downtown Miami, where the owner and barbers also support the home team. “It’s the Heat. Go big, or go home.”

As for the series?

“Nobody expected us [to make it], everybody always doubts us,” Iser said. “And we always got the style, the swag.”

