Lakers make bold opening statement, dominating Heat 116-98 in Game 1 of NBA Finals

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – The Miami Heat got off to a quick start against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis quickly extinguished those flames.

Miami jumped out to a 25-12 first quarter lead before the Lakers took the game completely over, taking a 17-point advantage by halftime en route to a 116-98 victory.

Anthony Davis led all players with 34 points, including a perfect 10-for-10 on free throws, adding nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

LeBron James nearly came away with a triple double, finishing with 25 points, 13 boards and nine assists.

Miami lost two key players during the loss, as both Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo went to the locker room with injuries and did not return to the game.

The Heat will hope to regroup ahead of Game 2, which will be on Friday at 9 p.m. on Local 10.