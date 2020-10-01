Marlins-Cubs Game 2 postponed because of rain

CHICAGO – Game 2 of the Miami Marlins' wild-card series against the Cubs has been postponed because of rain in the Chicago forecast.

It has been rescheduled for Friday at 2 p.m. on Local 10. Except, if it is the only game remaining in the wild-card round, it will be moved to 7 p.m. on Local 10.

If a Game 3 is necessary, it would be Saturday, with the time to be determined.

The Marlins can advance to the divisional round with a Game 2 victory after taking Game 1, 5-1, on Wednesday.

Right-hander Sixto Sanchez was set to become the youngest pitcher in Marlins history to make his postseason debut as a starter (22 years, 64 days of age) on Thursday.

Righty Yu Darvish was lined up to pitch for the Cubs.