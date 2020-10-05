Bam Adebayo says he’s day-to-day with neck injury

ORLANDO – The Heat’s Bam Adebayo does not know when he’s going to return to the court.

Adebayo has missed Games 2 and 3 with a neck injury.

He said that sitting on the sidelines “sucks.”

Adebayo said, “It’s been difficult for mentally because it hurts me that I can’t be out there and help my team.”

Adebayo said that doctors could tell him he’s ready to go for game 4, or they could shut him down.

Adebayo emphasized that his injury was not the same injury that he sustained in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Adebayo said he’s glad that the Miami Heat have adopted a next-man-up mentality.

He said that no one could have anticipated both his injury and the injury to guard Goran Dragic.

Adebayo said, “It’s more soreness... It’s more serious than tweaking an ankle. They’re just being careful with me and making sure that I’m 100%.”

Adebayo was impressed by Jimmy Butler’s performance in Game 3. He said, “He’s a max player, he did max player things... He’s so locked into his craft. He gets up early morning and shoots late nights... He doesn’t come out of his room because he’s in there making big-face coffee.”

Adebayo said he’s proud of Butler’s performance, “I’d go to battle with anyone like that.”

Adebayo said, “I don’t miss games. That’s not me, that’s not how I’m built... To be in the Finals and the medical staff is telling me I can’t play and Spo’s telling me I can’t play, it sucks, but I understand.”