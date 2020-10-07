Heat drop Game 4 to Lakers 102-96, now on brink of elimination

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – The Miami Heat came up short in Game 4 of the NBA Finals and now must win three straight games to claim the franchise’s fourth championship.

The Heat fell 102-96 to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, falling behind 3-1 in the best-of-7 NBA Finals.

LeBron James led all scorers with 28 points, adding 12 rebounds and eight assists and a steal.

Bam Adebayo, who missed the previous two games with a neck injury, returned for Miami and contributed 15 points and seven boards in 33 minutes.

Jimmy Butler had another solid game for the Heat, nearly picking up his second straight triple-double with 22 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Game 5 will be Friday night at 9pm on Local 10.