Gonzalo Higuaín’s first Inter Miami goal was fantastic. Ray Hudson’s call was even better.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Inter Miami fans can rejoice that their new soccer team has a world-class striker — and they can count on some world-class wordplay from their announcer, too.

Argentine national Gonzalo Higuaín netted his first MLS goal on a stunning free kick Wednesday night in a 2-1 victory at the New York Red Bulls.

And let’s just say that Ray Hudson’s call was more than up to the moment (not that we should be surprised given his quotable history).

Behold it in all its glory:

Nasty!!! Game winner for your ⁦@InterMiamiCF⁩ and what a first MLS goal for our Gonzalo Higuaín. Call by ⁦@RayHudson⁩ is epic pic.twitter.com/Rrda5xAEAj — Jorge Mas (@Jorge__Mas) October 8, 2020

Among the many highlights:

“Beautiful angle and a beautiful distance. These are the ones you’ll be practicing in Fort Lauderdale Stadium while the moon goes to sleep.”

“He steers this one, it grows big eyeballs on the way to the net...”

“... and it’s as sharp as vinegar!”

“That is class in a glass.”

“An absolute pearler of a curler.”

Did you have a favorite line? We’re struggling to pick one.