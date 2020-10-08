87ºF

Gonzalo Higuaín’s first Inter Miami goal was fantastic. Ray Hudson’s call was even better.

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

Gonzalo Higuaín #9 of Inter Miami CF takes the penalty kick for the winning goal during the second half of the Major League Soccer match between Inter Miami CF and New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena on October 07, 2020 in Harrison, New Jersey.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Inter Miami fans can rejoice that their new soccer team has a world-class striker — and they can count on some world-class wordplay from their announcer, too.

Argentine national Gonzalo Higuaín netted his first MLS goal on a stunning free kick Wednesday night in a 2-1 victory at the New York Red Bulls.

And let’s just say that Ray Hudson’s call was more than up to the moment (not that we should be surprised given his quotable history).

Behold it in all its glory:

Among the many highlights:

“Beautiful angle and a beautiful distance. These are the ones you’ll be practicing in Fort Lauderdale Stadium while the moon goes to sleep.”

“He steers this one, it grows big eyeballs on the way to the net...”

“... and it’s as sharp as vinegar!”

“That is class in a glass.”

“An absolute pearler of a curler.”

Did you have a favorite line? We’re struggling to pick one.

