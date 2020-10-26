Teammates excited to see Tua Tagovailoa debut at quarterback

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DAVIE, Fla. – Miami Dolphins fans aren’t the only ones excited to see Tua Tagovailoa take over at quarterback.

Several of Tua’s teammates talked on Monday about the former Alabama star taking over the starting job for the Miami Dolphins.

Tight end Mike Gesicki said he’s “super excited for Tua.” Gesicki said that Tua has practiced hard and has a great work ethic.

Gesicki has developed a close relationship with backup Ryan Fitzpatrick and said “I’ll forever be indebted to him.”

On fans, Gesicki said, “I think our fans are excited and they should be. It’s an exciting time... I think we all have confidence in Tua to go out and make plays."

In terms of running the offense, Gesick said, “Tua, I think, has every throw in the book. I think he has intelligence to make every read.”

Wide receiver Preston Williams also showing his support for the rookie.

Williams said, “I thought it was pretty cool. I’m ready to see what he’s going to do, like everyone else.”

Williams added that Tua does, “everything you want in a quarterback. You’ve all seen his tape.”

The excitement carries over to the defensive side of the locker room as well.

Shaq Lawson said the Dolphins support the move, “Coaches made the right decision for our football team... that kid is incredible.”

The rookie has turned heads in practice by doing the right things. Lawson added, “You wouldn’t think he’s a rookie if you watch him in practice. You’d think he’s been in the game a long time.”

The Dolphins host the Rams on Sunday at 1 p.m.