Tua Tagovailoa excited to take over as Dolphins QB, feels for Ryan Fitzpatrick

DAVIE, Fla. – Tua Tagovailoa is ready to take advantage of his opportunity as the Dolphins' new starting quarterback.

Tagovailoa got a call from coach Brian Flores on Tuesday. He thought it was going to be an ordinary film session.

Instead, the rookie out of Alabama learned that he would be taking over the starting job.

Tagovailoa said that after telling his father, he joked “After two throws?”

Tagovailoa said it was particularly meaningful for his mother to learn the news because of everything he had been through with his hip surgery.

Tagovailoa said he has thought about the injury, “It’s definitely been a journey. I definitely think of that injury when I got hurt, and the process being able to walk, being able to do football drills, just do things in general. I definitely do reflect on that process that I went through. I’m blessed to be here playing the game that I dreamed of playing.”

As for why he got the job, “That question is moreso for the coaches. As a player in the NFL, you just try to prepare the best you can, you just have to be ready... It’s out of my control with the decision-making.”

Tagovailoa said, “My goals are to do whatever I can do to help this team become successful, especially this offense.”

The rookie said the decision was both exciting and at the same time, he felt for veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Tagovailoa said, “I’m lucky, I’m blessed where I can continue to learn from a guy like Fitz. And then also, you know, also having the mind of Chan him helping put me in the offense in a good situation. I think that’s what’s going to be important the next couple of weeks and the entire season.”

Tagovailoa said, “I was very excited. That’s news that anyone would love to hear being named the starter at any position. But at the same time, I felt for Fitz as well. Me and Fitz had a conversation you know just about all of this. Like I’ve continued to say. It kind of hurts me in a way to see Fitz hurt. I’m just very very lucky to have someone like Fitz in my corner, regardless of the situation we’re in right now. I hate to say it like this, but it is like this, it’s like a father and son thing.”