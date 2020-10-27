Dolphins deny trade rumor about CB Xavien Howard

DAVIE, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins are strongly denying a report that they are interested in trading cornerback Xavien Howard.

The Sun-Sentinel reported that the Dolphins were exploring their options with Pro Bowl corner.

Howard has interceptions in four straight games for the Dolphins.

The Dolphins released a statement in response to the report that read, “The report in the South Florida Sun-Sentinel is factually inaccurate and based on rumors. The paper practiced poor journalism by not reaching out to the team for comment or the chance to respond prior to publishing the story. We are not exploring any trades regarding Xavien Howard.”

The Dolphins have invested a lot of money in their secondary by signing Bryon Jones to a 5-year, $82.5 million contract.

As for Howard, he signed a 5-year, $76.5 million extension in 2019.