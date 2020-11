CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes are on the rise.

The Canes moved up to No. 9 in the latest AP Poll released on Sunday.

The Canes picked up a win on Friday night at NC State 44-41.

Next up, Miami will travel to Virginia Tech next Saturday to play the Hokies at noon.

Here’s the AP Top 10:

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Texas A&M

6. Florida

7. Cincinnati

8. BYU

9. Miami

10. Indiana