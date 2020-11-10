Marlins skipper Don Mattingly named NL manager of the year

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – Don Mattingly has been named the National League Manager of the year.

Mattingly led the Marlins to an improbable run to the postseason.

It was the Marlins first time in the playoffs since 2003.

The Marlins had a wild season.

They had 18 players test positive for Covid-19.

The team had to make 174 roster moves and had 18 players make their major league debut.

In the playoffs, the Marlins won a series over the Chicago Cubs, before being eliminated by the Atlanta Braves.

Mattingly said on MLB Network that he considered the award to be an organizational recognition.

Tuesday’s award was by the Baseball Writer’s Association of America.

Mattingly also received the honor by the Sporting News.