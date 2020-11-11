Dolphins WR Preston Williams to go on IR; assistants still sidelined

MIAMI – Miami Dolphins receiver Preston Williams will be placed on injured reserve with a foot injury, meaning he’ll be sidelined for three games and perhaps longer.

Coach Brian Flores announced the roster move Wednesday and declined to say whether Williams is expected to return this season. Flores says the injury is more serious than first thought, and additional tests are planned.

Williams, who was hurt in Sunday’s win at Arizona, has a team-high four TD receptions.

Flores also says the Dolphins remain in the NFL’s intensive protocol for COVID-19 and will be without “a few” assistant coaches during Wednesday’s practice.