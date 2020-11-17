Reports: Heat guarantees contracts of Duncan Robinson, Kendrick Nunn

MIAMI – The Miami Heat are keeping around a pair of young players, according to a report.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks and the Sun-Sentinel report that Miami has guaranteed the $1.7M contracts of Duncan Robinson and Kendrick Nunn.

Both players were key contributors to the Heat’s Eastern Conference Championship.

Robinson, who went to college at Michigan, provided sharp shooting for the Heat.

In 73 games, he averaged 13.5 points per game and shot 45% from the 3-point line.

As for Nunn, he was one of the best rookies in the NBA.

Nunn played in 67 games averaging 15.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists.

The Heat have the No. 20 pick in the NBA draft on Wednesday night.