Chirping the Cats podcast: Episode 28 - Chris Driedger

SUNRISE, Fla. – Episode 28 of the Chirping the Cats podcast features another great goalie chat, as this time we sit down with Florida Panthers goaltender Chris Driedger. Host David Dwork chats with Driedgs about how he feels heading into the new season and what he thinks about the moves made by new GM Bill Zito.

They also discuss Driedger’s experience with yoga and how he incorporates it into his preparation, some of his favorite (and least favorite) buildings to play in, and of course, goalie pads.

:45 – Feeling prepared and confident heading into first full NHL season

3:45 – Playing a consistent style, keeping movements to a minimum

5:20 – Pleased with moves made by Bill Zito

6:25 – Springfield’s goalie-filled apartment

7:45 – Just arrived in South Florida, under mandatory quarantine

9:20 – Yoga plays a big part in training

11:00 – Mixing weight training with yoga; a goalie’s workout plan

12:40 – Bus trip stories, playing lots of games in wet gear

15:05 – Favorite and least favorite arenas from over the years

17:00 – Gameday rituals, trying to keep it simple

19:20 – On ice movements, stick taps, etc.

20:45 – Being around Roberto Luongo and Sergei Bobrovsky every day; Bob’s ridiculous work ethic

22:55 – Talking goalie gear; Driedgs’ a loyal Vaughn guy