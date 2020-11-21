Miami Heat stay busy, adding Avery Bradley and Maurice Harkless

MIAMI – The defending Eastern Conference Champion Miami Heat will look a little different next season.

On Saturday, Miami added veteran guard Avery Bradley on a two-year deal that includes a team option for year two, per reports.

Bradley has a reputation as one of the better defensive guards in the league, which will fit in nicely with what Heat President Pat Riley and Head Coach Erik Spoelstra have built in Miami.

Multiple reports also indicated that Miami will sign forward Maurice Harkless to a one-year deal.

With the two additions, and the loss of Jae Crowder, who is reportedly signing a three-year contract with the Phoenix Suns, Miami’s roster is now at 15.

Guard Goran Dragic and forward Meyers Leonard both agreed on Friday night they would be re-signing with the Heat.