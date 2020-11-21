80ºF

Miami Heat stay busy, adding Avery Bradley and Maurice Harkless

Jae Crowder leaves Heat, gets 3-year deal in Phoenix

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Avery Bradley of the Los Angeles Lakers defends against the dribble of Goran Dragic of the Miami Heat during the second half of a game at Staples Center on November 08, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (2019 Getty Images)

MIAMI – The defending Eastern Conference Champion Miami Heat will look a little different next season.

On Saturday, Miami added veteran guard Avery Bradley on a two-year deal that includes a team option for year two, per reports.

Bradley has a reputation as one of the better defensive guards in the league, which will fit in nicely with what Heat President Pat Riley and Head Coach Erik Spoelstra have built in Miami.

Multiple reports also indicated that Miami will sign forward Maurice Harkless to a one-year deal.

With the two additions, and the loss of Jae Crowder, who is reportedly signing a three-year contract with the Phoenix Suns, Miami’s roster is now at 15.

Guard Goran Dragic and forward Meyers Leonard both agreed on Friday night they would be re-signing with the Heat.

