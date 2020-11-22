Heat make it official, re-sign veteran guard Goran Dragic

MIAMI – On Friday, Goran Dragic let it be known that he was staying with the Miami Heat.

Two days later, they made it official.

The Heat announced Sunday they have re-signed Dragic, a deal reportedly for two years, with a team option in year two.

“It was essential for us to bring Goran back,” said Heat President Pat Riley in a statement released by the team. “He is part of our team, part of our culture and part of our family. He provides backcourt veteran leadership and can still play at a very high level. I’m glad to have him back in the fold.”

Dragic, who turned 34 in May, has said multiple times that he wishes to finish his career in Miami.