(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – “Airplane Mode” is taking off for Portland.

Derrick Jones, Jr. has agreed to a two-year deal with the Trail Blazers, per multiple reports. Jones won the 2020 Slam Dunk Contest and served as a key rotational player for the last two years with the Heat.

Jones will reportedly get a $19 Million contract, a big raise from the $1.5 Million he made in 2020 with Miami.