Return of the Dragon! Dragic announces he is returning to Heat

MIAMI – Right as free agency began at 6:00 p.m. on Friday night, Goran Dragic announced that he is staying with the Miami Heat.

Dragic was Miami’s leading scorer for much of the playoffs but wasn’t able to play for most of the NBA finals after suffering a torn plantar fascia.

The terms of the deal have not been released. Stay tuned to Local 10 and we will update you as details become available.