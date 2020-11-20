74ºF

Return of the Dragon! Dragic announces he is returning to Heat

Clay Ferraro, Sports Reporter

Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) celebrate scoring against the Boston Celtics during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference final, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
MIAMI – Right as free agency began at 6:00 p.m. on Friday night, Goran Dragic announced that he is staying with the Miami Heat.

Dragic was Miami’s leading scorer for much of the playoffs but wasn’t able to play for most of the NBA finals after suffering a torn plantar fascia.

The terms of the deal have not been released. Stay tuned to Local 10 and we will update you as details become available.

