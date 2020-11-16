Miami Sports Pod - 5 Straight for the Dolphins, Heat Offseason Madness and Marlins Historic Hire

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – This week on the Miami Sports Pod, Local 10′s Will Manso and Clay Ferraro dive into the Dolphins fifth straight win, a historic hire by the Miami Marlins and a big upcoming week for the Miami Heat.

SUBSCRIBE to the Miami Sports Pod - iTunes | Android

:30 Tua will never lose as NFL starter

1:45 Tua can play point guard

2:30 Dolphins are winning as a team

5:00 Tua picks his spots and doesn’t make negative plays

6:00 The Dolphins are a good football team

9:45 The Heat offseason is ready to begin

13:00 Clay doesn’t think the Heat keep the 20th pick

16:00 This is the NBA offseason on steroids

19:00 Leave door open for Giannis, but can’t plan your future around him

22:30 Marlins make history by hiring Kim Ng as the first female GM

24:00 Her resume is remarkable