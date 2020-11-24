80ºF

Sports

Heat finalizing max extension with Bam Adebayo

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Bam Adebayo, Heat
Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo goes up for a layup during the first half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo goes up for a layup during the first half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – The Miami Heat are close to locking up rising star Bam Adebayo with a lucrative contract extension, Local 10 News has confirmed.

The deal will be at the maximum $163 million for five years, with a trigger that could bring it to $195.6 million, according to multiple reports.

Adebayo, 23, averaged 15.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists last season, earning his first All-Star selection.

He upped his scoring average to 17.8 points per game in the playoffs while helping lead the Heat to the NBA Finals.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: