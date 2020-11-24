Heat finalizing max extension with Bam Adebayo

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – The Miami Heat are close to locking up rising star Bam Adebayo with a lucrative contract extension, Local 10 News has confirmed.

The deal will be at the maximum $163 million for five years, with a trigger that could bring it to $195.6 million, according to multiple reports.

Adebayo, 23, averaged 15.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists last season, earning his first All-Star selection.

He upped his scoring average to 17.8 points per game in the playoffs while helping lead the Heat to the NBA Finals.