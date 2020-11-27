Miami Heat preseason schedule released; face New Orleans at home, Raptors on road in Tampa

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – The NBA released its 2020 Preseason schedule on Friday, which included a pair of games for the Miami Heat.

The preseason will begin on Friday, Dec. 11 with five games on the league’s slate.

For Miami, it’s first preseason matchup comes on Monday, Dec. 14 when they host the New Orleans Hornets at American Airlines Arena.

The Heat’s final tuneup game is Friday, Dec. 18 against the Toronto Raptors.

It’s a home game for Toronto, but due to COVID-19 travel restrictions with Canada, the Raptors are playing their home games at Amalie Arena in Tampa for the 2020-21 season.

Both games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Training Camp for Miami begins on Tuesday with individual player workouts at the AAA. Team practices will begin the following week.

The NBA is expected to release the first half of the regular season schedule sometime next week.

The league’s full preseason schedule can be seen below: