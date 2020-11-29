U.S. Men’s National Team to play El Salvador at Inter Miami CF Stadium

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team is coming to South Florida for a friendly.

Inter Miami CF announced Sunday that the USMNT will face El Salvador on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

The game will be played at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Training camps and the match itself will fall under U.S. Soccer Return to Play Protocols, which will include a controlled environment for all U.S team members and staff at the team’s hotel and the Inter Miami Training Center.

“Playing against El Salvador gives us an opportunity to face a Concacaf opponent that we haven’t seen yet and will be a valuable experience,” U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter said in a statement released Sunday. “We want to build on this year’s work while continuing to evaluate the player pool as we head into a busy 2021.”

2,500 fans will be permitted to the game due to COVID-19 restrictions. A presale will be held for Inter Miami season ticket holders on Thursday, Dec. 3 and remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public the following Saturday.

“We are proud to work with the U.S. Men’s National Team and El Salvador for our first external event at Inter Miami CF Stadium,” Inter Miami Sporting Director Paul McDonough said in a statement. “When our ownership group made the decision to build the facilities in Fort Lauderdale, they did so with the goal in mind of delivering transformational and permanent facilities that would attract big clubs and international competitions to our community year-round. This is the first of many more to come for our organization.”