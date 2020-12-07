69ºF

Catch tonight’s Bills-49ers game on Local 10

Quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills hold a slight lead in the Dolphins in the AFC East as Buffalo heads into a key Monday night game against the 49ers on Local 10.
The NFL’s playoff chase comes to Local 10, where you can watch tonight’s “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers. Coverage begins at 8 p.m.

Buffalo (8-3) heads into the game holding a slim lead over the Miami Dolphins (8-4) in the AFC East standings.

The 49ers (5-6) will be starting to get used to their temporary new home while the Bills try to put aside the bad memories from their most recent trip to Arizona. The Niners have relocated to Arizona for three weeks after strict new COVID-19 protocols in their home county prohibited contact sports and practices.

San Francisco packed up its entire operation and headed to the desert where it is playing the next two “home” games at the Cardinals’ stadium in Glendale, starting with the matchup against the AFC East-leading Bills, who lost there last month on a last-second Hail Mary.

