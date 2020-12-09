Miami men’s basketball rallies from 20-point deficit, beats Purdue 58-54

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Kameron McGusty scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half, and Miami rallied from an 18-point halftime deficit to beat Purdue 58-54 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Miami closed the game on a 31-10 run — after being down by as many as 32-12 late in the first half — for the Hurricanes’ largest halftime-comeback victory over the last 20 seasons, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

McGusty hit two free throws with 1:36 left to give Miami its first lead since 1-0. He added a three-point play on the Hurricanes’ next possession for a four-point advantage.