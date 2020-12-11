Miami Heat will begin season with no fans inside AAA

MIAMI – The Miami Heat are hosting their first preseason game next Monday against the New Orleans Pelicans, but there will be no fans present in the stands at the American Airlines Arena.

The team announced to season ticket holders that there is no timetable for when fans will be allowed to return to the stands.

The Heat will face the Orlando Magic Dec. 23 for their first regular season game, and their home opener will be on Christmas Day against the Pelicans.

Click here to view the Heat’s full schedule.