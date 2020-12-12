ACC cancels Miami Hurricanes’ regular-season final game, season will end Saturday

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes’ Dec. 19 game against Georgia Tech has been canceled, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Friday.

The Yellow Jackets informed the conference office that it would not be able to meet several of the ACC Medical Advisory Group’s COVID-19 game discontinuation considerations, according to the ACC.

Unless there is another schedule change, No. 9 Miami will end its regular season Saturday at home against No. 20 North Carolina. That game airs at 3:30 p.m. on Local 10.

The ACC Medical Advisory Group report is available on theACC.com (full report).