69ºF

Sports

ACC cancels Miami Hurricanes’ regular-season final game, season will end Saturday

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

Tags: Miami, Miami Hurricanes, College Football, Sports
FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 file photo, Miami head coach Manny Diaz calls out a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 file photo, Miami head coach Manny Diaz calls out a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes’ Dec. 19 game against Georgia Tech has been canceled, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Friday.

The Yellow Jackets informed the conference office that it would not be able to meet several of the ACC Medical Advisory Group’s COVID-19 game discontinuation considerations, according to the ACC.

Unless there is another schedule change, No. 9 Miami will end its regular season Saturday at home against No. 20 North Carolina. That game airs at 3:30 p.m. on Local 10.

The ACC Medical Advisory Group report is available on theACC.com (full report). 

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: