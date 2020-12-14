Manny Diaz says he’ll wait for season to end before evaluating his staff

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes are trying to pick up the pieces after a blowout loss to North Carolina on Saturday.

The Canes lost 62-26 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami gave up more than 700 yards in total offense, that’s a school record.

Head Coach Manny Diaz said Monday, “We got our team back in the building this morning... got a chance to get back out in the weight room and get back out there and run which is probably the best medicine we need right now going forward.”

Diaz said the Canes need to, “Get back to work because that’s what’s required.”

The Canes finished the regular season with an 8-2 record and are now waiting to see where they will go to a bowl game.

Diaz said he has spoken with quarterback D’Eriq King about his upcoming decision, if he’ll stay at Miami or go to the NFL draft.

Diaz was asked about if he considered making a change at defensive coordinator after Saturday’s debacle.

Diaz said, “I’ll answer the question about staff the same way I did a year ago. You wait for a season to end, you evaluate the season in its entirely, and then you do what’s best to improve the football team. It worked for us a year ago. My job is to get away from the emotion in either the super positive or the super negative.”

The Canes head coach said the loss hurt him because defense is something that he’s always taken pride in.

Diaz said Miami needs to rebuild the defense for the bowl game.

The head coach said he wants to make sure that the North Carolina game is, “An outlier that we never see again.”