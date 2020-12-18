The Latest: Charlotte men's basketball coach to miss 2 games

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Charlotte men’s basketball coach Ron Sanchez will miss the 49ers’ next two games as a result of contact tracing related to the COVID-19 virus, the school announced.

Sanchez will not be available for Saturday’s home game against North Carolina A&T and the Dec. 22 game at George Washington.

Assistant coach Aaron Fearne will assume on-floor head coaching responsibilities while Sanchez is absent.

Utah’s game Saturday against Washington State will wrap up the Utes’ season.

The school said Friday the players have decided to opt out of any potential bowl game. The Utes would become bowl eligible with a victory over the Cougars.

Coach Kyle Whittingham says he supports the players’ decision.

Utah (2-2) has won its last two games, including a 38-21 victory at Colorado last Saturday.

Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz has tested positive for COVID-19. The school says the 65-year-old does not have symptoms and will remain at home in isolation until Dec. 27.

Iowa’s game this weekend with Michigan already had been postponed because of the lingering effects of the Wolverines’ outbreak.

Ferentz is the 23rd FBS coach to reveal publicly that he tested positive for the virus. Others include Alabama’s Nick Saban and Ohio State’s Ryan Day, both missing games.

