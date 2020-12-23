Panthers 56-game schedule released, begins Jan. 14 against Dallas at BB&T Center

Florida Panthers' Noel Acciari celebrates with MacKenzie Weegar and Jonathan Huberdeau after scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.

SUNRISE, Fla. – The NHL’s condensed schedule for the 2020-21 season was released on Wednesday, and as expected, it looks a little different.

For the Florida Panthers, that means getting quickly acquainted with several new division rivals.

Bunched together are two-game sets against each divisional opponent, starting on Jan. 14 and 15 with back-to-back home games against the Dallas Stars to open the season.

Florida will play four home games, two against Dallas and two against Chicago, before hitting the road for six straight, two games in Carolina, two in Columbus and two in Detroit.

That’s basically how the entire 56-game schedule is laid out for the Panthers, which can be seen below:

Florida Panthers 20-21 schedule. (Florida Panthers)

Start times for all games are TBD.

Florida with play each of its seven Central Division opponents eight times; four at home and four on the road.

The Panthers will close the season with three straight games against defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay; one in Tampa on May 4, then two in Sunrise on May 6 and 8.