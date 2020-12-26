Golfer Greg Norman, 65, hospitalized with COVID symptoms

Greg Norman, left, of Australia, walks with his son Greg Norman Jr. on the 18th fairway after hitting their tee shots during the first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

JUPITER, Fla. – Golf Hall of Famer Greg Norman shared photos on social media suggesting he has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The 65-year-old Australian, who lives in Jupiter, Fla., posted a video on Instagram on Thursday night saying he was experiencing coronavirus symptoms, then posted photos Friday showing himself in a hospital bed.

Norman and his son, Greg Norman Jr., played in the father-son PNC Championship in Orlando last weekend.

Norman posted a video message on his Instagram account on Thursday, Christmas Eve, in part saying he was experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, and was self-quarantining after getting off the phone with his doctor.

“Even though I had a test on Tuesday and the results came back (Wednesday) which was negative, I am exhibiting mild symptoms of potentially COVID,” he said. “I’m not too sure. I feel very flu-like, I have a mild fever, I have a cough, I have aches and pains, I have a mild headache. So I am in self-quarantine. Ugly place to be on Christmas Eve, but I just do not want to jeopardize affecting any of my family or friends or loved ones around me.”

On Christmas Day, he posted the photo of himself in a hospital bed. “This sums it all up. My Christmas Day,” Norman captioned the photo. “On behalf of millions, (expletive) CoVid. (Let’s) get this (stuff) behind us never to experience it again.”

His son, also said on social media that he and his wife, Michelle, have tested positive.

The elder Norman had also hosted the QBE Shootout at Tiburón Golf Club at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort in Naples from Dec. 9-13.