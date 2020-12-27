Brian Flores sticking with Tua Tagovailoa at starting quarterback

DAVIE, Fla. – Tua Tagovailoa is still the starting quarterback of the Miami Dolphins.

Ryan Fitzpatrick came off the bench on Saturday night and led the Dolphins to an improbable 26-25 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Dolphins record is 10-5 and they will earn a Playoff spot by beating the Buffalo Bills in Week 17.

Head coach Brian Flores said, “Tua’s brought us a spark in a lot of other games. People just forget that because we just won the last thing. I think Tua’s played well. I think he’s made a lot of improvement over the course of the season, I think he’s developing. I don’t make judgements based off of one instance. There’s a lot that goes into the decisions we make... not just one game, or one quarter. Tua’s done a lot of good things for this team. He knows that, this team knows that. Speculation on whatever people want to speculate about based on what we should or shouldn’t do based on last night, I wouldn’t do that.”

Flores cited Tagovailoa’s body of work throughout the season.

In terms of people who want Flores to make a chance, he said they’ll have to agree to disagree.

Flores says he sees meetings, walkthroughs, and practices that other people do not see.