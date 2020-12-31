Fitzpatrick sidelined for Sunday after testing positive for Covid-19 per reports

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Isaiah Ford, left, celebrates with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

DAVIE, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins will be without Ryan Fitzpatrick for the regular season finale at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that Fitzpatrick tested positive for Covid-19.

The veteran came off the bench and led the Dolphins to an improbable 26-25 win at the Las Vegas Raiders.

Miami has signed Jack Rudock to back up Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday.

With a win, the Dolphins will get into the Playoffs.

If the Dolphins lose, they’ll have to get help to make the postseason.