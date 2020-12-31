Fitzpatrick sidelined for Sunday after testing positive for Covid-19 per reports

DAVIE, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins will be without Ryan Fitzpatrick for the regular season finale at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that Fitzpatrick tested positive for Covid-19.
The veteran came off the bench and led the Dolphins to an improbable 26-25 win at the Las Vegas Raiders.
Miami has signed Jack Rudock to back up Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday.
With a win, the Dolphins will get into the Playoffs.
If the Dolphins lose, they’ll have to get help to make the postseason.