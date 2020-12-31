Miami Hurricanes QB D’Eriq King will have surgery for torn ACL

Miami quarterback D'Eriq King (1) is taken off the field after he was injured during the first half of the Cheez-it Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

MIAMI, Fla. – Miami Hurricanes quarterback D’Eriq King sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee in Tuesday’s Cheez-It Bowl loss to Oklahoma State, which will require surgery, according to the team.

The procedure is planned for the UHealth Sports Medicine Institute at The Lennar Foundation Medical Center and a timetable for his return will be determined after surgery, the announcement said.

Canes Football tweeted an statement from the team’s head football coach, Manny Diaz, which read, in part, “D’Eriq is the leader of this football team and we know that he will approach his rehabilitation with the same tenacity that he has approached every facet of his game since he arrived on our campus. We can’t wait to see him back on the field leading our team in August.”

The team announcement said they expect King to be ready for the start of 2021 fall camp.

We'll be with you every step of the way, @DeriqKing_. pic.twitter.com/nnIroivU5V — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 31, 2020

King started all 11 games for the Hurricanes this season, throwing for 2,686 yards with 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions, while also rushing for 538 yards and four scores. He completed 64.1 percent of his passes, the second-best single-season completion percentage in school history.