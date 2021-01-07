Diego Alonso out as coach of Inter Miami after one season

InterMiami co-owner David Beckham, right, talks with coach Diego Alonso during an MLS training session, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale.

MIAMI – Inter Miami’s tumultuous offseason has continued with the announcement that Diego Alonso will not be back as coach for the club’s second season.

Alonso got the team to the MLS Cup playoffs in 2020. That marked the seventh time that an expansion franchise reached the postseason.

But Inter Miami was routed by fellow expansion club Nashville in that playoff appearance, finished 10th in the Eastern Conference and wound up with a 7-13-3 record.

Last month, Paul McDonough stepped down as Inter Miami’s COO and sporting director.