Report: Heat-Celtics game postponed due to Miami player’s inconclusive COVID-19 test

MIAMI – Sunday’s Miami Heat game has been postponed due to COVID-19.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, a player on the Heat returned an inconclusive test.

Due to contact tracing, Miami would not have the required eight players they would need to be eligible to play, per the report.

The Boston Celtics-Miami Heat game tonight has been postponed, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. A Heat player has returned an inconclusive test, and team does not have required eight players to proceed with game tonight due to contact tracing. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 10, 2021

The Heat were scheduled to face the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in Boston.

Earlier in the day, it was announced that swingman Avery Bradley would miss the game for Miami due to COVID-19 protocols.

Boston star Jayson Tatum was already ruled out due to testing positive for COVID-19 and is expected to miss up to two weeks.

Miami’s next two scheduled games are both in Philadelphia against the Sixers, one on Tuesday night and the other on Thursday.