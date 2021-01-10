67ºF

Report: Heat-Celtics game postponed due to Miami player’s inconclusive COVID-19 test

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) drives to the basket as Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
MIAMI – Sunday’s Miami Heat game has been postponed due to COVID-19.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, a player on the Heat returned an inconclusive test.

Due to contact tracing, Miami would not have the required eight players they would need to be eligible to play, per the report.

The Heat were scheduled to face the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in Boston.

Earlier in the day, it was announced that swingman Avery Bradley would miss the game for Miami due to COVID-19 protocols.

Boston star Jayson Tatum was already ruled out due to testing positive for COVID-19 and is expected to miss up to two weeks.

Miami’s next two scheduled games are both in Philadelphia against the Sixers, one on Tuesday night and the other on Thursday.

