Chirping the Cats podcast: Episode 30 - Panthers season preview with Ian Margol and Roy Bellamy

SUNRISE, Fla. – A new Panthers season is upon us and that’s the topic on Episode 30 of the Chirping the Cats podcast. Host David Dwork is joined by Local 10 reporter and former goaltender Ian Margol and Roy Bellamy, producer of the Dan LeBatard Show with Stugotz and avoid hockey follower.
SUBSCRIBE TO THE CTC PODCAST - iOS | Android
1:05 – Opening Night roster released, very different team than last season
6:45 – Keith Yandle trade rumors, iron mean streak in jeopardy
14:40 – Examining Panthers Taxi Squad forwards
22:15 – Florida’s Taxi Squad defensemen and goaltender
24:30 – Panthers goaltending situation; Bob returns
30:30 – Discussing prospective Opening Night forward lines
41:00 – Panthers a playoff team?