Pistons come into Miami and roll past reeling Heat, 120-100

Isaiah Stewart of the Detroit Pistons and Precious Achiuwa of the Miami Heat battle for a rebound during the third quarter at American Airlines Arena on January 16, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – The Detroit Pistons had their most dominant quarter in nearly two years. And last season’s NBA Finals trip for the Miami Heat suddenly seems long ago.

Jerami Grant scored 24 points, Derrick Rose had 23 off the bench and the Detroit Pistons, the team with the NBA’s worst record, came into Miami and beat the Heat 120-100 on Saturday night.

It marks the third consecutive loss for the reigning Eastern Conference champions.

Blake Griffin added 15 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in 32 minutes for Detroit.

Bam Adebayo led Miami with 28 points and Duncan Robinson added 22 points while hitting 5-of-8 from beyond the arc.

The teams meet again Monday in Miami.