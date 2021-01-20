Grizzlies-Blazers called off; NBA stresses new protocols

Memphis Grizzlies Taylor Jenkins holds the play board during a timeout in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Contact tracing issues for the Memphis Grizzlies meant they would not have enough players eligible to play in Portland on Wednesday night, leading to the 16th game postponement for coronavirus-related reasons by the NBA this season.

Also Wednesday: The NBA said 11 new players in the past week have tested positive for COVID-19, down from 16 the previous week but still higher than what the norm has been since training camps opened in early December.

Of the 16 postponements, 15 have come since Jan. 10 and the number could rise again soon — since Memphis is also scheduled to play in Portland on Friday. The league has not made any announcement about whether that game will happen as planned.

By NBA rule, teams must have eight eligible players for games; the Grizzlies would not meet that threshold because of “ongoing contact tracing,” the league said.

A bit of good news came Wednesday night, when the Washington Wizards — who have seen a league-high five games postponed over virus issues — returned to practice for the first time in nine days, albeit with only eight players. The Wizards had nine players unable to play last week, six because they were positive for COVID-19 and three more ruled out after contact tracing.

Practice, such as it was, including 5-on-0 offense and some skill work.

“Very light," Washington coach Scott Brooks said. “I wouldn't even consider it a practice."

The Wizards are on target to play Friday in Milwaukee, and bracing to start what would be a four-game road trip with eight healthy players — the NBA minimum for starting a game. Brooks isn't expecting any of the six players who have tested positive back during that trip, either.

“It's definitely not an ideal situation," Brooks said. “It's great to be back, though. ... There's nothing we can do. We're following the rules. It's definitely a challenge and we're doing the best we can."

The decision about the Portland-Memphis postponement came on the same day that the league, in a memo sent to teams and obtained by The Associated Press, reiterated some of the new stiffer protocols that were agreed to last week.

Starting with Wednesday’s games, the NBA told teams to have their security officials “stationed near the half-court line during pre-game warmups and post-game to provide reminders to players and staff and encourage compliance” with the rules regarding interaction.

The NBA wants players to maintain six feet of distance as much as possible during pre-game warmups and post-game chats — a policy that has not been followed in many circumstances, even with the additional urging from the league about its importance.

Players, the NBA reminded Wednesday, may elbow-bump and fist-bump, but hugs and handshakes are not permitted. Players exchanging pleasantries after games are “strongly encouraged to wear facemasks during any such interactions,” the league said.

The league reminded players that speaking face-to-face while unmasked raises risks of transmission. The league has also said that should a player test positive after such an interaction, the other player could have to quarantine because of possible exposure.

Portland is the 20th NBA team to have at least one game called off in the last two weeks. Memphis had its game at Minnesota last Friday called off after Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Towns and Ricky Rubio were among the Timberwolves still sidelined by the league's virus protocols Wednesday for a game against Orlando. Dallas played with four players still out for the same reason. Miami played in Tampa, Florida against Toronto with Jimmy Butler and Avery Bradley out for a fifth consecutive game because of protocols — with the likelihood there being that they will each miss at least three more games, since they're not on the current Heat road trip. Boston is still without Jayson Tatum as well.

“It's important to always have a contingency plan," Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said, when asked what it's like coaching without knowing who will be available from one day to the next.

Postponed games, when possible, will be made up in the second half of the season, which will take place from March 11 — the one-year anniversary of last season shutting down because of the pandemic — through May 16. The league has not yet released that half of the schedule and isn’t expected to do so until late February at the earliest.

Players who test positive must undergo a battery of exams before being cleared to return to play, such as cardiac tests. Those ruled out by contact tracing may return after a quarantine period, provided they continue to test negative for COVID-19.

“We don't have a blueprint for this," Brooks said.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports