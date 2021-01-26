Judge: Destroy massage parlor video of Patriots owner

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft walks on the field before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Florida prosecutors dropped a misdemeanor charge against New England Patriots owner Kraft on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, saying they couldn't go forward after courts blocked their use of video that allegedly shows him paying for massage parlor sex. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

JUPITER, Fla. – A federal judge in Florida has ordered the destruction of video that allegedly shows New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft paying for massage parlor sex.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that the judge on Friday ruled that the videos of Kraft and other customers must be wiped from existence, because the Jupiter police surveillance was deemed unlawful.

Kraft’s attorneys had argued that the billionaire feared the tapes of him in the nude would be publicized on the internet.

A misdemeanor solicitation charge against Kraft was dropped in September after an appeals court ruled that video evidence couldn’t be used in the case because the video cameras police secretly installed inside the Orchids of Asia spa violated the customers’ right to privacy.

According to a Jupiter police affidavit, Mingbi Shen, 58, of Flushing, New York, was one of two women secretly recorded performing sex acts on Kraft during a Jan. 19, 2019, visit to the spa.

Shen and co-defendant Lei Wang, 45, “both began massaging Kraft,” Detective Andrew Sharp wrote in the affidavit.

Sharp described how Shen can be seen “manipulating Kraft’s penis” and later wiping it with a towel. The affidavit goes on to say how Kraft handed Wang and Shen cash before they finished dressing him.

The alleged incident took place on the eve of New England’s 37-31 overtime win against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr has said Kraft also visited the business the next morning.